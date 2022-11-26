Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football team invades Yost after beating Ohio State [Video]

Harbaugh encouraged his players to go out on the ice

When you go into the Horseshoe and lay the smackdown on Ohio State as Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team did on Saturday, you can pretty much do whatever you want to do. That apparently includes invading the Yost Ice Arena DURING a Wolverines game against Harvard. Following their win over the Buckeyes, the Wolverines took a bus home back to Ann Arbor and they headed straight to the hockey game.

Watch as Harbaugh encourages players from the Wolverines football team to go out onto the ice during Saturday night’s game between UM and Harvard.

As you can see, some of the Michigan players come out onto the ice, including QB J.J. McCarthy, who proceeds to go and hug the goaltender.

Watch until the end and you will see the referee telling Harbaugh and the players to get off the ice.

Would have been worth the penalty! pic.twitter.com/wcMstitDVI — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 27, 2022

The Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes 45-23 on Saturday, and they have advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game, which will take place in Indianapolis next Saturday night.