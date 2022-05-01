Jim Harbaugh, Michigan players make video to congratulate Aidan Hutchinson

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of the University of Michigan.

Following the pick, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and some of the Wolverines players offered their congratulations to Hutch.

Check it out.

Trey McBride to Arizona: The Cardinals Get the Clear Top Tight End in the Class

Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride was listed at -400 on FanDuel Sportsbook to be the first tight end drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he became just that when the Arizona Cardinals selected him with the 55th overall pick.

After three quiet-ish years, McBride had a truly huge season in 2021 for Colorado State, leading all tight ends in catches (90), yards (1,121) and yards per game (93.4). His 46.3% college dominator rating ranks in the 98th percentile, per PlayerProfiler.

What led to McBride separating as the TE1 in the class, and how does he help the Cardinals’ offense?

Player Comparisons

numberFire’s Brandon Gdula’s draft database has found these 10 prior prospects to have the most similar statistical profiles to McBride’s. Keep in mind that these are based not on play style or traits but age, athleticism, draft equity, experience, efficiency, and production.

Rank Trey McBride Profile Comparisons Similarity 1 Michael Egnew 86.3% 2 Rob Housler 86.1% 3 Vance McDonald 85.9% 4 Mark Andrews 84.7% 5 Vernon Davis 84.0% 6 Travis Kelce 83.5% 7 Evan Engram 83.3% 8 Mike Gesicki 83.1% 9 Eric Ebron 82.5% 10 Jace Amaro 82.4%

Gdula’s Take: McBride has elite marks in receiving shares and efficiency, especially if you look at a four-game sample from 2020. He produced in 2021 over 12 games, as well, but his touchdown total fell to just one. That can really skew market shares. McBride also did not run the 40 at the combine. He should be a three-down tight end, and that puts him into great company with some of his comps.

