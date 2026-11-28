Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t backing down when it comes to his stance on the sign-stealing controversy that surrounded the program during its 2023 national championship season. During a FOX special ahead of Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State showdown, Harbaugh forcefully denied having any involvement in the scandal.

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Harbaugh, who left Michigan for the Los Angeles Chargers following the national championship season, has maintained that he had no knowledge of the impermissible scouting operation involving former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions. His latest comments make it clear that his position hasn’t changed.

Jim Harbaugh Delivers Strong Response to Sign-Stealing Controversy

In a clip shared by FOX College Football on Friday evening, Harbaugh reiterated his denial while emphasizing the principles he says he lives by.

“I had nothing to do with that. I know nothing about that. Nobody ever told him to do anything like that. Never lie, never cheat, never steal. That’s all I know.”

You never lie, you never cheat, you never steal. pic.twitter.com/9pbUkkfld0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2026

The timing of Harbaugh’s comments is particularly interesting, coming less than 24 hours before Michigan and Ohio State renew their rivalry in Columbus. Few topics have generated more heated debate between the two fan bases in recent years than the sign-stealing controversy.

Harbaugh Continues to Maintain His Innocence

Harbaugh’s latest comments came during The Team: Michigan Football, a two-part FOX documentary executive produced by Harbaugh and former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady that revisits the Wolverines’ 1997 and 2023 national championship seasons.

In August 2025, the NCAA announced its findings regarding Michigan’s impermissible scouting operation, including a head coach responsibility violation against Harbaugh. However, Michigan was not stripped of its 2023 national championship.

More than three years after the controversy first surfaced, Harbaugh remains adamant that he had no knowledge of the operation. His latest comments will undoubtedly give Michigan and Ohio State fans something else to debate heading into Saturday’s showdown.