Jim Harbaugh officially agrees to contract extension with Michigan

Despite the sour ending, it was a terrific season for the Michigan Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh in particular as they earned their 1st Big Ten Championship since 2004 coupled with their 1st victory over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade.

And despite a brief flirtation with the NFL this offseason, Harbaugh is remaining with the Wolverines. And now, his contract has been extended. The University has announced a new five year contract for Harbaugh through 2026:

The University of Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have agreed to a contract extension. 🗞 https://t.co/ZQUpWmigv3#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Tpr4c8iQ6S — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 16, 2022

Harbaugh has led Michigan to a 61-24 overall record with four 10-win seasons since his return to his alma matter in 2015. He was also named the 2021 AP Coach of the Year.

“Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim’s leadership.”

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” said Harbaugh in a statement. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

