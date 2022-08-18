Who will Jim Harbaugh ultimately choose to be the starting quarterback of the 2022 Michigan Wolverines? Will it be the incumbent Cade McNamara, who started every game in 2021 and led the Wolverines to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship, and a spot in the College Football Playoff, or will it be the former 5-star recruit J.J. McCarthy, who is ultra-talented?

Well, we are just over two weeks away from Michigan taking the field against Colorado State in their first game of the 2022 season and, as predicted, Harbaugh still has not revealed who his quarterback will be for the opening series.

Please enable JavaScript Beyond the Box: Michigan Football must choose _____ as their QB

Jim Harbaugh on Michigan QB situation: ‘See if I’m not telling you the truth! Check me!’

During a recent session with the media, Jim Harbaugh was asked about the starting QB situation and he was adamant that both McNamara and McCarthy are playing at a starting caliber level and that he has not yet decided on a starter for Week 1.

“Yeah, we’re all out there, we’re all seeing the same thing and when it’s when it’ll be obvious to coaches, it’d be obvious to players, as well,” Harbaugh told reporters. “Or it wouldn’t be or would be what it is right now. I mean, they’re both good. Talk to somebody, Dave Revsine in the Big Ten, Howard Griffith is here, coach is here. Just get their opinion, they watched it. See if I’m not telling you the truth. Check me! They’re both playing good. At a high level. Starter caliber.”

Nation, if you had to make your best guess, who does Jim Harbaugh eventually name as the starter for Week 1?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

