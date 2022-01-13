in U of M

Jim Harbaugh poaches Notre Dame coach to come to Michigan

10 Views 3 Votes

According to multiple reports floating around, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has hired Notre Dame defense of line coach/recruiting coordinator Mike Elston to be the Wolverines new defense of line coach.

Elston will replace Shaun Nua, who left for USC.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions trade down, land haul (and QB of future) in 2022 NFL Mock Draft