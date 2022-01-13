Jim Harbaugh poaches Notre Dame coach to come to Michigan

According to multiple reports floating around, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has hired Notre Dame defense of line coach/recruiting coordinator Mike Elston to be the Wolverines new defense of line coach.
Elston will replace Shaun Nua, who left for USC.
BREAKING: #NotreDame defensive line coach Mike Elston is expected to leave South Bend for the same position at #Michigan.
Story: https://t.co/8wNGFam7cJ#IrishIllustrated @247Sports pic.twitter.com/xMDtaDNZRk
— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) January 13, 2022
