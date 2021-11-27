Jim Harbaugh praises Michigan DC Mike Macdonald for defensive game plan vs. Ohio State [Video]

On Saturday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines took care of business by disposing of the Ohio State Buckeyes to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

Following the game, Harbaugh spoke to reporters and he praised Wolverines defensive coordinator Mike Mcdonald for his defensive game plan.

Check it out.

