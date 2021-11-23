Jim Harbaugh praises RB Blake Corum for his Thanksgiving donation to Ypsilanti familes

If you have had the opportunity to read the article written by Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News about Michigan RB Blake Corum using his NIL earnings to purchase and donate turkeys to Ypsilanti families, you now know exactly what type of person Corum is.

On Monday, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to reporters and when he was asked about Corum’s good deed, Harbaugh said he was “blown away.”

“Just blown away by it, really. I know Blake and I know his dad James. Just phenomenal, phenomenal — I know Nikhai Hill-Green went along as well. I know them, I know what kind of gesture that is. It’s genuine, heartfelt. And my second impression was why wasn’t I doing something like that? I was just watching film all day. It’s an amazing young man.”

I don’t care which team you root for, you have to LOVE what Corum just did for those in need.