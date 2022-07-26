Who will Jim Harbaugh name Michigan‘s starting quarterback for the upcoming season? Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy?

This is a question that has been debated ever since the moment the Wolverines lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals back in January.

On Tuesday, Harbaugh was at the Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis and he actually revealed who is Michigan’s starting quarterback, at least for now.

Jim Harbaugh proclaims Michigan’s starting QB… for now

When first asked about Michigan’s quarterback competition, Jim Harbaugh gave a perfect ‘Jim Harbaugh’ answer.

“It’s going to be tough for Cade to beat J.J. out,” Harbaugh said. “It’s going to be tough for J.J. to beat Cade out. Put the balls out there on Aug. 3, and then they’ll have at it.”

But when asked about how Cade McNamara has approached fall camp without being named the starter, Harbaugh spilled the beans.

“Who said he wasn’t entering as the starter for fall camp? … I didn’t say he wasn’t the starter,” Harbaugh said.

“Yeah, Cade is the starting quarterback. When we line up, first practice, he’ll be with the first team. Now eventually, over the training camp, J.J. will get the same opportunity. He’ll get the same opportunity that Cade will. They’re both gonna get a ton of reps. There will be time to have that competition and determine who the starting quarterback is for the first game.”

One thing is for certain, Harbaugh believes Michigan’s passing game can be really special in 2022.

“I really believe our passing game is going to get even better, too,” Harbaugh said. “I thought it was good (last year). It’s got a chance to be really, really good (this year). … Lean on that as well (as the rushing attack), you know? Be like a pitcher having a great fastball and a great a curve. I think we have the potential for that.”

Well, we now know that Jim Harbaugh had Cade McNamara as his starting quarterback but don’t sleep on J.J. McCarthy, who is going to be given an equal opportunity to win the job in camp.

Nation, who do you believe should be Michigan’s starting quarterback to start the 2022 season? Do you think Jim Harbaugh has already made his decision?

