Jim Harbaugh releases message for coach who left Michigan for Buffalo

On Friday, it became official that now-former Michigan co-defensive coordinator Mo Linguist had accepted an opportunity to be the head coach at Buffalo.

A day later, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh released a message congratulating Linguist for such a great opportunity.

“Congratulations @CoachMo15 I am happy for Mo Linguist and his family on this opportunity to be head coach at the University of Buffalo. We are excited for Coach Mo and know that he will do great things as a head coach.”

This makes 17 former Harbaugh assistants who went on to become head coaches.

