Jim Harbaugh reportedly ‘HATES’ Michigan administration, demands NIL program

The Jim Harbaugh speculation is flowing like honey on this cold Friday and though we are taking it all with a grain of salt, we vow to continue to pass it along to you so that you can decide for yourself what you are buying and what you are not.

The latest report comes from former Detroit Sports radio host Gregg Henson, who says Harbaugh ‘HATES’ the Michigan administration and that he is demanding a NIL program if he is going to stay with the Wolverines.

From Gregg Henson:

I talked to a couple of well placed sources and yes, Jim Harbaugh has reached out to multiple NFL teams about potentially making the move back to the league. No, he does not want to leave Michigan, he loves the school but HATES the administration. He’s doing it because the University of Michigan doesn’t want to be involved in the NIL game. No, they can’t stop players from profiting off their name, image or likeness but they also don’t have to be a willing partner in the University like Texas A & M and even Sparty up the road in E. Lansing.

Henson went on to say that Harbaugh would also want “full control” of whichever NFL team he would potentially go to.

My sources also told me Harbaugh would require full control of any NFL team, not just as Head Coach. He had a bad situation in San Francisco and doesn’t want a repeat of the mess with the 49ers. There is a chance he won’t get full control with any team, but there might be a few who would listen to that offer….like the Raiders should they make a change.

Stay tuned, folks.