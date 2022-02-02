in U of M

Jim Harbaugh reportedly makes major commitment to Michigan

UPDATE:

Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday evening that Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but he has made the decision to return to Michigan for the 2022 season.

Now Schefter has added that ” Harbaugh told Warde Manuel that this would not be a re-occurring issue and he would stay at Michigan as long as it wants him, per sources.”

This is outstanding news for Michigan.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision.

GO BLUE

 

 

