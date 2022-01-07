Jim Harbaugh reportedly skips contract meeting with Michigan brass

UPDATE:

According to Mitchell Renz of Chat Sports, a “reliable source” of his told him that Jim Harbaugh did not show up to a meeting to discuss his future contract with the Michigan Wolverines.

This is just another rumor at this point but they are starting to add up.

Just heard from a reliable source that Jim Harbaugh didn’t show up to a meeting to discuss his future contract with Michigan. Also heard the Raiders have their eyes heavily on 1 candidate. All I’m saying is don’t be surprised if Harbaugh is the Raiders HC#RaiderNation — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) January 7, 2022

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

Since deleted tweets imply where Jim Harbaugh will coach in 2022 [Rumor]