Jim Harbaugh reportedly skips contract meeting with Michigan brass

UPDATE:

According to Mitchell Renz of Chat Sports, a “reliable source” of his told him that Jim Harbaugh did not show up to a meeting to discuss his future contract with the Michigan Wolverines.

This is just another rumor at this point but they are starting to add up.

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

Since deleted tweets imply where Jim Harbaugh will coach in 2022 [Rumor]

Since deleted tweets imply where Jim Harbaugh will coach in 2022 [Rumor]

