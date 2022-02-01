Jim Harbaugh reportedly told Michigan recruits that he is staying in Ann Arbor

It has been a roller coaster of a month when it comes to Jim Harbaugh and where he will be coaching in 2022.
On Tuesday alone, the following reports surfaced:
–Harbaugh is expected to sign with the Vikings following his interview on Wednesday
–Harbaugh told 5-star recruit Will Johnson that he wants to return to the NFL
–Harbaugh has NOT yet made a decision on if he will take the Vikings job if offered
Now, according to a report from Brandon Justice, Harbaugh indicated to Michigan signees as recently as Sunday that he is not leaving Ann Arbor.
Folks, this is getting tiring.
Jim Harbaugh indicated to #Michigan signees as recently as Sunday that he isn’t leaving U-M.
More on those conversations, the vibe in Schembechler Hall among staff, and more inside: @MaizeBlueReview https://t.co/L8SjfA0LoN
— Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) February 2, 2022
