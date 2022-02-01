Jim Harbaugh reportedly told Michigan recruits that he is staying in Ann Arbor

It has been a roller coaster of a month when it comes to Jim Harbaugh and where he will be coaching in 2022.

On Tuesday alone, the following reports surfaced:

–Harbaugh is expected to sign with the Vikings following his interview on Wednesday

–Harbaugh told 5-star recruit Will Johnson that he wants to return to the NFL

–Harbaugh has NOT yet made a decision on if he will take the Vikings job if offered

Now, according to a report from Brandon Justice, Harbaugh indicated to Michigan signees as recently as Sunday that he is not leaving Ann Arbor.

Folks, this is getting tiring.