Jim Harbaugh Rescues Ann Arbor Police During Ice Storm

While most people were home last night trying to avoid the freezing rain and snow, Jim Harbaugh was out playing superhero, helping to clear the road of a fallen tree.

Ann Arbor police tweeted out the following story:

On 2/22/23 at approximately 8 pm in the middle of the ice storm Ofc Howard Cooper was at Devonshire and Londonderry to remove a large tree that was blocking the road when a van pulled up. The driver then parked and got out of the vehicle.

To the surprise of Ofc Cooper, the good Samaritan was @CoachJim4UM who wanted to help clear the road. Ofc Cooper then gave Coach a pair of work gloves and the two of them went to work.

After about ten minutes they were able to, inch by inch, get the entire tree moved to clear a lane for traffic to pass through. We thank Coach Harbaugh for being a valued member of the Ann Arbor community and helping out Ofc Cooper.

The best part of the whole thing, they have the body cam footage uploaded to Twitter!

Watch below!

On 2/22/23 at approximately 8pm in the middle of the ice storm Ofc Howard Cooper was at Devonshire and Londonderry to remove a large tree that was blocking the road when a van pulled up. The driver then parked and got out of the vehicle. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/FxG3s9t0P7 — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) February 23, 2023