Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
U of M

Jim Harbaugh Rescues Ann Arbor Police During Ice Storm

By Jeff Bilbrey
2
0

While most people were home last night trying to avoid the freezing rain and snow, Jim Harbaugh was out playing superhero, helping to clear the road of a fallen tree.

Ann Arbor police tweeted out the following story:

- Advertisement -

On 2/22/23 at approximately 8 pm in the middle of the ice storm Ofc Howard Cooper was at Devonshire and Londonderry to remove a large tree that was blocking the road when a van pulled up. The driver then parked and got out of the vehicle.

To the surprise of Ofc Cooper, the good Samaritan was @CoachJim4UM who wanted to help clear the road. Ofc Cooper then gave Coach a pair of work gloves and the two of them went to work.

After about ten minutes they were able to, inch by inch, get the entire tree moved to clear a lane for traffic to pass through. We thank Coach Harbaugh for being a valued member of the Ann Arbor community and helping out Ofc Cooper.

Read the whole thread here: (2) Ann Arbor Police on Twitter: “On 2/22/23 at approximately 8pm in the middle of the ice storm Ofc Howard Cooper was at Devonshire and Londonderry to remove a large tree that was blocking the road when a van pulled up. The driver then parked and got out of the vehicle. (1/3) https://t.co/FxG3s9t0P7” / Twitter

The best part of the whole thing, they have the body cam footage uploaded to Twitter!

- Advertisement -

Watch below!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
WBC’s ‘Diarrhea Belt’ Sparks Outrage Among Boxing Fans
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General TopicJeff Bilbrey -

WBC’s ‘Diarrhea Belt’ Sparks Outrage Among Boxing Fans

Boxing fans outraged by WBC's new championship title for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury match. Is the sport losing its legitimacy? Find out more here.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.