Jim Harbaugh reveals current leader to be Michigan’s starting QB

Most believe that when the 2021 season begins it will be Cade McNamara who is the starting QB for the University of Michigan.

On Friday, Jim Harbaugh spoke to reporters and though he said that both McNamara and freshman J.J. McCarthy have come out of the gate strong, he believes McNamara currently has the lead.

