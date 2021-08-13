Jim Harbaugh reveals current leader to be Michigan’s starting QB

Most believe that when the 2021 season begins it will be Cade McNamara who is the starting QB for the University of Michigan.

On Friday, Jim Harbaugh spoke to reporters and though he said that both McNamara and freshman J.J. McCarthy have come out of the gate strong, he believes McNamara currently has the lead.

Nation, who do you think should be the Wolverines’ starting QB in 2021?

Harbaugh says McNamara and McCarthy have both come out of the gate strong at QB. Believes Cade has the lead … McCarthy has shown exponential growth. — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 13, 2021