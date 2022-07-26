During an event last week, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made his beliefs on abortion very clear.

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” Harbaugh said, according to Detroit Catholic, the news service for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit. “I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drive these beliefs in me.”

Jim Harbaugh says he and his wife would take ‘unplanned’ baby for one of his players or coaches

On Saturday, Harbaugh spoke to ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski and he said that if anyone in the Michigan program were to have an unplanned pregnancy and they did not feel like they could care for the baby, he and his wife Sarah would take it and care for it.

From ESPN:

“Let’s discuss it,” Harbaugh told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski as part of a wide-ranging interview conducted Saturday in Muskegon, Michigan, during the team’s summer tour of the state, adding: “I’ve told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members. I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn’t planned, to go through with it, go through with it. Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don’t feel like you can care for it, you don’t have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby.”

Asked by ESPN about his comments at the event, Harbaugh said: “Faith, family, football … those are my priorities. I just think that … the abortion issue is one that’s so big that it needs to be talked about. It needs serious conversation. What do you think? What do I think? What do others think?”

He added: “It’s a life-or-death type of issue. And I believe in, and I respect, people’s views. But let’s hear them. Let’s discuss them because there’s passion on both sides of this issue. So when you combine that with respect, that’s when the best results come. … [I’m] just contributing to that conversation and that communication, which I think is really important, in my opinion.”

Jim Harbaugh and his players will be looking to defend their Big Ten Championship when they take the field this coming fall.

