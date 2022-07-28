Jim Harbaugh says Michigan has ‘Once in a Generation’ player

The 2021 season is one that Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan football players, and their fans will never forget, but pondering on what happened in the past won’t help the present and the 2022 edition of the Wolverines will have to be even better if they want to reach all of their goals.

In order for the Wolverines to reach all of their goals, which includes winning the College Football Playoff National Championship, Michigan is going to need some players to rise up during the upcoming season.

One player to keep an eye on (you won’t have a choice) is sophomore running back, Donovan Edwards.

Jim Harbaugh spoke to reporters during the Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis and he was not shy about making his love for Edwards known.

In fact, Harbaugh went as far as calling the youngster a “once in a generation” player.

“Donovan Edwards, he’s one of those outliers, one of those … just keep doing you Donovan, that’s all I can say,” Harbaugh said. “Everything he does, every way he does it, every way he attacks things. It’s his is personality, it’s being around him. I mean, can’t have a more favorite player than Donovan Edwards. He’s one of those that comes along every so often, once a generation. He’s super special.

“(On a given play), I don’t know what he’s gonna do, you don’t know what he’s gonna do. He may tell you what he’s going to do, but it could be rolling out throwing some pass 50 yards downfield on a dime. Make some cut, making some catch. He can literally do it all. Incredible balance, vision, toughness.”

Nation, do you think Jim Harbaugh is over-hyping Donovan Edwards or do you agree that he is a “once in a generation” player?

