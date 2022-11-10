Jim Harbaugh says Michigan is counting down days to Ohio State, Big Ten Championship

If you have followed Jim Harbaugh over the years, whether it was during his time at Stanford, while he was coaching the San Francisco 49ers, or since he took over as head coach at Michigan, you are well aware that he is always about taking things one day at a time, and not looking today. During a recent interview, Harbaugh was still preaching about taking things “one day at a time” like his mother Jackie always says, but he also made it a point to mention Ohio State and the Big Ten Championship Game.

What did Harbaugh say about Ohio State and the Big Ten Championship Game?

On Tuesday night, while speaking to Jon Jansen on the Inside Michigan Football radio show, Harbaugh mentioned the exact number of days until the Wolverines travel to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes. But he then took it one step further by listing the exact number of days until the Big Ten Championship Game.

"Eighteen days through Ohio State, and then 25 days to the Big Ten championship," Harbaugh said. "We're well aware of that. We're still going to take it day by day. One day at a time, like Jackie Harbaugh likes to say. We'll continue that approach, but full knowing that there's been a lot of good work made already.

“There’s been a lot of groundwork that’s already been laid, and our time’s now. Our time’s not last year. It’s not next year. Our time is now. And we’re on a ride. It’s a happy ride. It could be even a magical ride. “So let’s focus on the task at hand, which is today. Let’s have the best meetings possible, let’s have the best practice possible. Actually, let’s make it the best one of the year — the best meeting of the year, the best lifting session of the year, best practice of the year. And then do that today, and come back and do the same thing tomorrow.” Via Clayton Sayfie – The Wolverine

Nation, are you surprised to hear Harbaugh mention the Ohio State game when the Wolverines still have two games prior to that? What about talking about the Big Ten Championship as if Michigan is going to beat Ohio State to get there?

Personally, as a Michigan fan, I LOVE that there has been more of a focus on beating the Buckeyes.