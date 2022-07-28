Jim Harbaugh says Michigan offense has potential to have ‘great fastball and great curveball’

In 2021, the Michigan offense averaged 35.8 points per game, which placed them at No. 16 in the nation but head coach Jim Harbaugh seems to think they will be even better in 2022.

While at the Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Harbaugh spoke to the media and he mentioned how last year’s offense was a “no-star” offense.

“Last year offensively is a perfect example of a real ‘no-star’ offense,” Harbaugh said. “They played really good together… o-line, tight ends, quarterbacks, receivers, backs, everybody. Everybody meshed, and now you have some you have some real legitimate stars over there.”

As far as 2022 goes, Jim Harbaugh said he loves his quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers heading into the season. (Michigan will also have one of the best offensive lines in the country and one of the best running back tandems.)

“The quarterback position is as deep and as you could ever hope, same with the running backs,” he said. “Receivers, there are so many. I mean, six right off the bat that you could say could be your leading receiver as the season goes on. And the three freshmen coming in. Tight end is really deep (with) playmakers. Erick All, in my opinion, his biggest competition for being the best tight end in the country is Luke Schoonmaker. I think Luke Schoonmaker’s biggest competition for the best tight end in America will be Erick All.”

“I really believe our passing game is going to be even better too,” Harbaugh added. I thought it was good (last year), but I think that it’s got a chance to be really really good (this year). Quarterbacks are good, tight ends are good, receivers are really good. So, we will lean on that as well. Really like a pitcher having a great fastball and a great curveball. We have the potential for that.”

Jim Harbaugh is clearly excited about what his offense will bring to the table in 2022.

Said Harbaugh, “there have been some real times where I’ve watched practice and gone ‘holy cow! Look at these guys running around…, the way they’re moving, the way they’re catching, (and)the way our guys are throwing.’ So, we definitely want to capitalize on that.”

