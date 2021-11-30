Jim Harbaugh says win over Ohio State is something he will remember ‘until they throw dirt over top of me’

It may have taken longer (a lot longer) than Michigan fans hoped but on Saturday, Jim Harbaugh finally beat Ohio State as head coach of the Wolverines.

On Monday, Harbaugh joined Tom Brady on his podcast and he said that this is a win that he will remember “until they throw dirt over top of me.”

From Wolverines Wire:

“It was a glorious weekend!” Harbaugh said. “Bo Schembechler, my coach, used to say it’s everybody’s duty, for everybody in the state of Michigan, to beat Ohio State. And to have accomplished that, our players, you know, they were channeling old No. 10, Tom Brady, no question about it. It’s something that I know I’m going to remember until they throw dirt over top of me.”

Well, that is one way to put it, Coach!