Jim Harbaugh says Wolverines ‘were born for this’ after gutsy win vs. Penn State

You can’t blame Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for being happy. After all, his team earned a gutsy 21-17 win over Penn State on the road this afternoon, improving their record to 9-1.

“How about them Wolverines? If that’s not great I don’t know what is,” he exclaimed in his postgame presser.

“This team doesn’t flinch,” he continued. “They don’t even bat an eye.”

Thanks to their win, the Wolverines remain in second place in the Big Ten and are likely going to be staying in the College Football Playoff picture leading up to their highly anticipated matchup against Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

And according to Harbaugh, his team is made of championship material.

“This team is full of all the championship qualities,” he said.” They were born for this, for these kind of days.”

Harbaugh also singled out defensive end Auden Hutchinson, who had a monster game and improved his personal sack total this season to double digits.

Can there be a better player than him out there? I don’t know, I haven’t seen him,” he said.

– – Quotes via Zach Shaw Link – –