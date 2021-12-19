Jim Harbaugh shows up at boxing match to support his former player [Video]

by

On Saturday night, everybody was waiting patiently to watch Jake Paul take on Tyron Woodley but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (and his father, Jack) were in attendance for a different reason.

Harbaugh and his father were there to support his former player, Frank Gore, who was scheduled to take on former NBA player Deron Williams.

Unfortunately, Harbaugh did not get to see Gore pick up a victory as Williams won by split decision.

Here is some video of Harbaugh at the fight.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.