Jim Harbaugh states it’s still a beginning for Michigan despite Orange Bowl loss

Despite the sour ending, it was a terrific season for the Michigan Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh in particular. And while they’re living with the pain of having dropped tonight’s Orange Bowl matchup against Georgia in dominating fashion, they can hang their hat on the fact that they earned their 1st Big Ten Championship since 2004 coupled with their 1st victory over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade.

For Harbaugh, that’s what he’s focusing on despite tonight’s disappointing setback.

“It was a great season. To me, it’s one of the best seasons in Michigan football history,” he said following tonight’s game. “We were trying to make it greater tonight, but still a great season. It’s still a beginning for this team.”

“There was never any quit,” he continued. “These guys are very resilient. A ton of resolve to this football team.”

Of course, he had to talk about his team’s performance on the field in Miami tonight against the Georgia Bulldogs, who suffocated the Wolverine from the opening kickoff.

“Building and attacking,” he described of his team’s performance. “I think our ball club was in position to do it. Weren’t able to get it done tonight, but always building and attacking at the same time.”

The Wolverines now head for the offseason with several positives they can reflect upon.

