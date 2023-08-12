Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jim Harbaugh suspension agreement with NCAA is off

According to a report, the Jim Harbaugh suspension agreement with the NCAA is off. Find out what it means for Harbaugh in 2023 and beyond.

W.G. Brady

Jim Harbaugh suspension agreement with NCAA if off

In a surprising twist, Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the initial agreement that the NCAA had with Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh regarding a proposed penalty has collapsed. Previously, Harbaugh was expected to face a four-game suspension at the onset of the 2023 season due to perceived false statements he gave during an NCAA investigation. While this seemed set in stone, as several former assistants also faced sanctions, unexpected complications have arisen. Now, the entire disciplinary process will likely extend into the 2024 offseason.

What it Means

This means that Harbaugh, contrary to earlier assumptions, is slated to coach every game for the Wolverines this coming season. The looming question remains: with Harbaugh's consistent NFL discussions each offseason, will he even be with Michigan when this case gets its hearing in 2024?

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. NCAA's suspension agreement with Jim Harbaugh falls apart.
  2. Harbaugh expected to coach the full 2023 season for Michigan.
  3. The case's hearing could potentially be in 2024, raising questions about Harbaugh's future with the Wolverines.

Bottom Line – Harbaugh Will Coach All Games In 2023

While the NCAA's battle with Harbaugh may extend into 2024, for now, the Wolverines' roar has grown louder. The team, with its experienced coach at the helm for the entirety of the upcoming season, looks poised for yet another dynamic year. As for the NCAA, the body will need to introspect, ensuring its disciplinary procedures remain robust and transparent. Only time will tell if Harbaugh's NFL dalliances will pull him away from Michigan, but for now, the Wolverines have every reason to feel optimistic about the season ahead.

