Jim Harbaugh talks about ‘tremendously special’ matchup with Michigan State [Video]

This coming Saturday, Jim Harbaugh and his undefeated Michigan Wolverines will be in East Lansing to take on the undefeated Michigan State Spartans.

On Monday, Harbaugh joined Brad Galli for a one-on-one interview in which he talked about what he calls a “tremendously special” matchup against the Spartans.

Harbaugh gave the Spartans plenty of credit during the interview, specifically mentioning how good Kenneth Walker III has been getting yards after contact.

When asked about what he may be saying to his team behind closed doors, Harbaugh said that the focus is always on the game at hand but that when they play Michigan State, they have to turn up the dial.

Here is the full interview.

INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh one-on-one about Michigan's 'tremendously special' matchup with Michigan State Hear what Harbaugh thinks of Mel Tucker's team, what makes Kenneth Walker so good, and his message to the Wolverines this week. pic.twitter.com/WD0Y1a1RYN — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 25, 2021