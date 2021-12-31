Jim Harbaugh tells hilarious story about losing wallet after Big Ten Championship Game [Video]

If you happened to tune into College GameDay this morning, you may have heard the interview with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his story about losing his wallet.

If you missed it, or if you want to check it out one more time, here ya go!

“Oh shoot, I lost my wallet. Who cares? We’re Big Ten champions!”

What's the most valuable thing you'd give up for your team to win the big game? Jim Harbaugh is totally cool with having lost his wallet because they're "#BigTen champions." #GoBlue #OrangeBowl H/T themichiganpage/Instagram pic.twitter.com/PBpjFCHxZw — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) December 31, 2021