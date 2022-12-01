Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel release statement regarding Mazi Smith

Earlier today, news broke that Michigan star defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapon charge for an incident that took place on October 7th. Austin Meek of The Athletic has reported that “the statute Smith was charged with says a person may not carry a pistol, concealed or otherwise, in a vehicle operated or occupied by the person without a license and cannot “carry the pistol in a place or manner inconsistent with any restrictions upon such license.” Now, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and Athletic Director Warde Manuel have released statements on the situation.

What did Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel say about Mazi Smith?

Just moments ago, Harbaugh and Manuel released statements regarding the situation involving Smith.

Here are the full statements:

Warde Manuel:

We are aware of the charge against Mazi from a traffic stop back in October. Mazi was honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning and he is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the University or community.

Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team.

Jim Harbaugh:

I have respect for our judicial process and with that respect bring confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming. Mazi’s character and the trust he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process.

Smith has been one of the best defensive tackles in the nation in 2022 as he has 43 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in 12 starts for the Wolverines.

Following their big victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Saturday, Michigan is now set to square off against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game this coming Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.