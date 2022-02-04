Jim Harbaugh was ‘incredulous’ when he realized Vikings would not offer him job

On Wednesday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was in Minnesota, where he participated in an interview with the Vikings that reportedly lasted nine hours. Following the interview, in which no offer was reportedly made by the Vikings, Harbaugh called Wolverines AD Warde Manuel to let him know that he was staying at Michigan and that this would not happen again.

According to a report from Bernie Fratto, Harbaugh was “incredulous” when he realized there would be no offer while he was at the interview.

I’m told Harbaugh was “incredulous” when he realized there’d be no offer while he was there. Source: Even if Vikings would’ve tendered offer, they would have slept on it, held a caucus & circled back to Jim after he returned home. Wilfs needed convincing.

The “revelation” came to Jim around 3pm & the meeting was effectively over. To be sure, there was no simpatico & a consensus grew. He simply wasn’t a fit given the Vikings current “state of the state” ~In the end, it’s apparent that both sides “assumed” an inaccurate agenda