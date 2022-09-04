For those of you who watched Saturday’s game between Michigan and Colorado State, you probably came away thinking that Wolverines QB Cade McNamara did not exactly help himself when it comes to the Jim Harbaugh quarterback competition that has extended into the regular season.
During the game, McNamara completed just 50% of his passes for 136 yards and a touchdown to go along with zero interceptions (one interception was dropped) as the Wolverines had to settle for field goals more often than they wanted to in the first half.
Jim Harbaugh weighs in on Cade McNamara’s performance vs. Colorado State
Following the game, Jim Harbaugh spoke to reporters about Cade McNamara’s performance and he said McNamara had a “really good game.”
“Yeah, I thought he was really good,” Harbaugh said after the game. “He had a couple balls that were dropped. But just very good, doing — executing, as I said. No issues. You’ve gotta give credit to the quarterback as well when that’s taking place on offense. Moved the football, scored points and thought he had a really good game.”
“As I said, there was a few drops. You never go off of any one criteria. I think we can all agree, the way we’re doing this, we got a lot more information after two weeks than we would have two weeks ago.”
When asked about Harbaugh’s decision to extend the quarterback competition into the regular season, McNamara said it was “pretty unusual.”
Nation, who do you think Jim Harbaugh will ultimately name as the starting QB for Michigan, Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy?