Jim Harbaugh weighs in on Detroit Lions heartbreaking loss to Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions fans took another gutshot on Sunday afternoon as their team once again found a way to lose in a nearly impossible way as Ravens kicker Justin Tucker set an NFL record by bouncing in a 66-yard field goal attempt.

Following the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh praised the Lions for playing a great football game but he was obviously very happy for his own team too.

Another person who was extremely happy for the Ravens is John’s brother Jim Harbaugh, who, of course, is the head football coach at the University of Michigan.

Here is what Jim had to say about the Ravens win over the Lions.

“Yeah, I was watching it, I was watching it! It was the incredible,” Harbaugh said. “I know John enjoyed the incredible. It was one for the ages. An incredible football game. Both teams, opposing wills colliding and playing really good, tough, hard-nosed football. That was one that was really appreciated by all I’m sure that were watching it. The Lions have a lot to be proud of and so do the Ravens. They find a way! And in incredible fashion. Would’ve been great to have been there but, you know.

“Would’ve been great to have been there but I think it really came through on the TV as well! Am I wrong?”

On Tuesday morning, Jim joined the Stoney and Jansen show on 97.1 the Ticket and he said he went crazy when Tucker’s field goal bounced off the field goal post and through to give the Ravens a 19-17 win.