in U of M

Jim Harbaugh’s NFL possibilities reportedly shrinking but don’t count out Vikings

113 Views 3 Votes

Let’s face it, nobody REALLY knows what Jim Harbaugh will ultimately decide to do in terms of where he will coach in 2022, but when it comes to sources close to the situation, John U. Bacon is about as close as you can get.

On Monday, Bacon, who has been giving daily ‘Harbaugh Watch’ updates on his Twitter account, noted that “Nobody Knows Anything” but added a couple of little tidbits of info.

“But, FWIW, I’m hearing the NFL possibilities seem to be shrinking, not expanding, especially with probably the best fit, Las Vegas. Flip side, just heard, “Don’t count the Vikings out.”

Stay tuned!

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Tom Brady may have just given a big hint about his plans for 2022