Jim Harbaugh’s NFL possibilities reportedly shrinking but don’t count out Vikings

Let’s face it, nobody REALLY knows what Jim Harbaugh will ultimately decide to do in terms of where he will coach in 2022, but when it comes to sources close to the situation, John U. Bacon is about as close as you can get.

On Monday, Bacon, who has been giving daily ‘Harbaugh Watch’ updates on his Twitter account, noted that “Nobody Knows Anything” but added a couple of little tidbits of info.

“But, FWIW, I’m hearing the NFL possibilities seem to be shrinking, not expanding, especially with probably the best fit, Las Vegas. Flip side, just heard, “Don’t count the Vikings out.”

Stay tuned!