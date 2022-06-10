Jim Leyland ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of Miguel Cabrera

Former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland helped lead the team to some of the greatest moments that we as Motor City sports fans have experienced in recent memory. He’ll forever hold a special place in the hearts of the fans of the Motor City, as he’s the third-winningest manager in team history and helped lead Detroit to four straight Central Division titles, two World Series appearances, and 700 victories.

Conversely, slugger Miguel Cabrera will go down as not only one of the greatest players in Detroit Tigers history but in the game itself.

Embed from Getty Images

During Leyland’s time in Detroit from 2006 to 2013, he had the chance to manage not only some of the best teams in recent Tigers memory but also had a front-row seat to some of the top moments in Cabrera’s career – including the memorable 2012 campaign that saw Cabrera become the first player since 1967 to win MLB’s Triple Crown Award with a .330 batting average, 44 home runs, and 139 RBI.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Tommy John Surgery For Casey Mize?

Leyland is currently in town, and ahead of tonight’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, he stopped by his old dugout and shared his thoughts on the future Hall of Famer.

Jim Leyland certainly is proud to have managed Cabrera

“You look at his whole career, it’s unbelievable,” he said earlier today. “In 2012 when I was still here managing, he won the Triple Crown, and it was the greatest individual season I’d ever seen during my active time. And the 3,000 hit thing was just like the 500 homes, you knew it was going to happen. It was just a matter of when it was going to happen. One of the greatest players to ever play and one of the greatest right-handed hitters of all time.”

“I couldn’t be prouder that I had the opportunity to manage him for quite a few of those home runs and quite a few of those hits.”

The Tigers take on the Blue Jays tonight starting at 7:05 PM EST.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

