Jim Leyland talks on 10th Anniversary of Justin Verlander’s second career no-hitter [Video]

Ten years ago today (that went by quickly) former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander tossed his second career no-hitter by absolutely dominating the Toronto Blue Jays.

Following the game, Tigers manager Jim Leyland predicted that the no-hitter could be the moment that takes him to the next level.

Quotes via Detroit Free Press:

“This could very easily be the game that turns his career from an outstanding pitcher to the next level,” Leyland said afterward.

Ten years later, Leyland laughed about his prediction.

“I do think that was a huge day for him,” Leyland said. “It just upped his confidence level. He was so dominating. I mean, he had really taken off already, as far as being a really good pitcher and probably a future Hall of Famer.

“But this kind of really made people sit up in the buggy and say, ‘Man, this guy is really, really something special.’ And he is. He’s proven that. I feel very fortunate that I was there to see that.”

