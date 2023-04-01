Jim Nantz gets emotional prior calling last Final Four

Jim Nantz, the iconic announcer, bid an emotional farewell to his role as the leading voice in the NCAA Final Four broadcast team. In a pre-game discussion with his broadcast cohosts, Nantz expressed his gratitude to everyone who made his 30-plus-year run as the NCAA Final Four play-by-play announcer so special. He was clearly emotional about the moment, reflecting on his journey and his desire to make the fans feel like they had a seat at the table.

Key points

Jim Nantz, the voice of NCAA Final Four, called his last game in the role

Nantz bid an emotional farewell, reflecting on his 30-plus-year run as the NCAA Final Four play-by-play announcer

Nantz expressed his gratitude to everyone who made the broadcasts so special over the years

Ian Eagle will take over as the NCAA Tournament play-by-play man next year, with Nantz offering only a supporting role

Nantz will still have his NFL play-by-play role

Why it Matters

Nantz has been the NCAA Final Four play-by-play announcer since 1991, taking over for Brent Musburger, and his departure marks the end of an era in sports media. Nantz will continue to have his NFL play-by-play role, but next year, Ian Eagle will take over as the NCAA Tournament play-by-play man, with Nantz offering only a supporting role to NCAA Tournament broadcasts.

Nantz gets emotional prior to last Final Four

Watch as Nantz gets emotional prior to his final game:

"I've always wanted the fan to feel like they had a seat at the table" ❤️



Jim Nantz reflects on the feeling of calling his last #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/FsH0WKaS8G — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 1, 2023

Big Picture: The legacy of Jim Nantz in college basketball broadcasting

Nantz has been the leading voice in college basketball broadcasting for over 30 years. He has been a consistent presence in the NCAA Final Four, providing a sense of familiarity and comfort to fans. Nantz's distinctive style and his ability to make the fans feel like they had a seat at the table have made him a beloved figure in sports media. His departure from the role marks the end of an era in college basketball broadcasting, and it remains to be seen how his absence will be felt in future tournaments.

Bottom Line: End of an era in college basketball broadcasting

Nantz's emotional farewell to his role as the leading voice in NCAA Final Four broadcasting marks the end of an era in college basketball broadcasting. For over 30 years, Nantz has been a fixture in the NCAA Final Four, providing a sense of familiarity and comfort to fans. His departure leaves big shoes to fill, and it remains to be seen how his absence will be felt in future tournaments. Nonetheless, Nantz's legacy in college basketball broadcasting is secure, and he will be remembered fondly by fans for years to come.