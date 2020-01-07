It’s Jimmy Howard bobblehead night at Little Caesars Arena

Fans heading down to Little Caesars Arena tonight can take home a souvenir.

It’s Jimmy Howard bobblehead night as the Detroit Red Wings host the Montreal Canadiens, a team they’ve had surprising success against this season with two wins in as many games against their Original 6 rival.

Embed from Getty Images

The first 10,000 fans through the doors will receive the souvenir, and it could be one of the last chances that fans have to remind themselves of the goaltender’s time in Detroit. He’s likely not even starting tonight, as Jonathan Bernier was in the starter’s crease this morning at practice, and has also been in net for both wins against Montreal this year.

Howard is unfortunately struggling through his worst season as an NHL goaltender, with a cringe-worthy record of 2-14-1 with a 4.04 goals against average and .884 save percentage.

He’s also a free-agent at year’s end.

While there’s been no official indication from GM Steve Yzerman as to Howard’s future in Detroit, it wouldn’t be surprising for the two sides to officially cut ties.