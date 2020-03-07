44.3 F
Detroit
Saturday, March 7, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Jimmy Howard having one of the worst individual seasons in NHL history

By Shae Brophy

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsShae Brophy - 0

Jimmy Howard having one of the worst individual seasons in NHL history

First and foremost, let's preface this by saying that the Red Wings are in the midst of an absolutely...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsTravis Gibbs - 0

The Detroit Lions need to do everything they can to get Chase Young

Chase Young has been touted as the best overall prospect by many analysts heading into the 2020 NFL Draft....
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL analyst believes he knows which team will trade Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

If the Detroit Lions are going to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, speculation is...
Read more
Shae Brophy
Born and raised Michigander. Former mixed martial artist, currently attempting to figure out how to golf without embarrassing myself. Very passionate Michigan sports fan. Wolverines, Red Wings, Tigers, Pistons and Lions. Life is good as a fan of Michigan sports!

First and foremost, let’s preface this by saying that the Red Wings are in the midst of an absolutely atrocious season. They are statistically the worst team in the NHL, and it’s not close. So, to expect many of the players on this team to be having good statistical seasons wouldn’t be fair. But on the other hand, I’m certain nobody would have expected such a drop-off in production from one of the longest tenured players on the roster: one Jimmy Howard.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Over his 543 game career, Howard has won 246 games, the third most in team history. In the eight seasons in which he has played in more than 40 games, only once has he finished with a goals against average higher than 3.00. Therefore, saying that he hasn’t been good at any point of his career would not be accurate.

The unfortunate reality of this season, however, is that he has plain and simply not been good. Whether it’s due to the injury he suffered earlier in the season, or the fact that the defense in front of him has been porous (to say the least), his play has been downright hard to watch at times. In 27 games played, he has accumulated a record of 2-23-2, with a 4.20 GAA, and a .882 save percentage. Conversely, Jonathan Bernier has racked up a record of 14-21-3, with a 2.88 GAA and .909 save percentage, which is a very telling sign that all of Howard’s struggles cannot be blamed on the defense in front of him.

- Advertisement -

It’s been an unfortunate fall from grace for Howard, who is a three-time 35 game winner. But, where does he stack up against some of the worst seasons that goaltenders have ever had? He’s won 7.4% of the games he has played in this season, an extremely lowly mark. Peter Sidorkiewicz, who played one season with the Ottawa Senators in 1992-93, turned in a record of 8-46-3 (the final number indicates ties) while playing in 64 games, with a 4.43 GAA and .856 save percentage. He won 12.5% of the games he played in.

Ken McAuley, who had a two year stint with the New York Rangers, turned in a 6-39-5 mark in the 1943-44 season, with a 6.24 GAA (no save percentage recorded), winning 12% of the games he played in. Lastly, former New York Islanders backstop Gerry Desjardins posted a 5-35-3 record in 44 games during the 1972-73 season, with a 4.68 GAA. He won 11.3% of the games he played in.

While Howard’s win percentage very well might be one of the lowest of all time, he hasn’t played in enough games to take that particular number too seriously. Yes, it’s bad. Really, really bad, in fact. Plus the entire body of work that he has turned in this season is extremely underwhelming, as well. Bad enough to consider this to be one of the worst seasons an NHL goaltender has ever had. But thankfully, it can’t quite be considered the absolute worst.

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleThe Detroit Lions need to do everything they can to get Chase Young

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsShae Brophy - 0

Jimmy Howard having one of the worst individual seasons in NHL history

First and foremost, let's preface this by saying that the Red Wings are in the midst of an absolutely...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

The Detroit Lions need to do everything they can to get Chase Young

Travis Gibbs - 0
Chase Young has been touted as the best overall prospect by many analysts heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. That's exactly why the Detroit...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL analyst believes he knows which team will trade Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

Arnold Powell - 0
If the Detroit Lions are going to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, speculation is the Miami Dolphins will be...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings start off the weekend right by beating Chicago Blackhawks

Don Drysdale - 0
No matter what the records are heading into the game, it is always extra special to pick up a win over the Chicago Blackhawks...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: NBA sends memo to teams regarding coronavirus outbreak

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Shams Charania, the NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to the coronavirus outbreak, teams...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Red Wings start off the weekend right by beating Chicago Blackhawks

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
No matter what the records are heading into the game, it is always extra special to pick up a win over the Chicago Blackhawks...
Read more

Jeff Daniels, Dave Coulier read Red Wings starting lineup (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
This is all kinds of awesome! Emmy Award winning actor (and Chelsea, MI native) Jeff Daniels as well as comedian Dave Coulier (St. Claire Shores...
Read more

NHL memo to players: Limit interactions with fans due to coronavirus fears

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
As the fallout from the coronavirus continues to captivate the public, sports leagues across the world have implemented plans to help avoid its spread....
Read more

Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom registers first career point

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Young Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom's name sound a lot like another defenseman who starred on Detroit's blue line for two decades, but...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.