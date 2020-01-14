38.7 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Jimmy Howard pulled after allowing three goals in eight minutes

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

This one got ugly in a hurry.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard was pulled from tonight’s game against the New York Islanders after allowing three goals on six shots.

Not at all the way that Howard and the Red Wings envisioned things working out, especially after he said he knew he can bounce back.

