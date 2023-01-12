Jimmy Kimmel throws shade at Detroit Lions following Jamaal Williams interview [Video]

Despite the Detroit Lions finishing with a winning record, comedian (I use that term loosely) Jimmy Kimmel threw some shade their way during a recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The shade came after he played a clip of Lions’ RB Jamaal Williams‘ post-game interview after the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Williams and the Lions went into Lambeau Field with nothing to play for other than respect and knocking the Packers out of playoff contention.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about the Detroit Lions?

After the game concluded, Williams had one of the more “interesting” post-game interviews that you will hear, as he started off with an emotional tribute to his grandfather, who recently passed away, and finished by putting the rest of the NFL on notice.

Toward the end of his comments, Williams says “stop playing with us” to those who continue to doubt the Lions.

After showing the clip of the interview, Kimmel threw some shade at the Lions.

“I should add that the Lions did not make the playoffs, so he (Jamaal Williams) doesn’t have to worry about anyone playing with them at all for… quite some time,” Kimmel said.