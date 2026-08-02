Kelvin Sheppard Makes Jimmy Rolder Prediction

Jimmy Rolder’s first Detroit Lions training camp has been interrupted by a leg injury, but Kelvin Sheppard is not ready to write off the rookie linebacker’s 2026 season.

Detroit’s defensive coordinator believes Rolder can still contribute once he works his way back, even though the Lions have not announced a timetable for his return.

“Oh, absolutely,” Sheppard said when asked whether Rolder could help the Lions this fall (Via the Detroit Free Press). “As far as the mental and all that, he’ll still be engaged in meetings and all that with us, so I absolutely see him contributing at some point.”

That is the most encouraging update Detroit has received since Rolder left Friday’s practice.

Kelvin Sheppard Still Expects Jimmy Rolder to Contribute

Rolder suffered the injury during the Lions’ third training camp practice and is expected to miss time. Early reporting indicates the injury is not considered severe, though Detroit has not publicly set a target date for his return.

Sheppard’s confidence matters because Rolder had begun building momentum before getting hurt.

The fourth-round pick arrived in Allen Park facing a steep learning curve. Detroit asks plenty from its linebackers, especially when it comes to making checks, processing adjustments and understanding how every piece of the defense fits together.

“Came in, in the spring like anybody, a veteran linebacker we acquired, where we’ve took this system now with the adjustments, the checks, the things like that, especially at the linebacker position, it’s a lot,” Sheppard said. “So he came in, in the spring he’s like, ‘Whoa,’ kind of.”

That initial reaction did not last.

Rolder Earned Sheppard’s Trust Before the Injury

When Rolder returned for camp, Sheppard noticed a different player.

“But as soon as he showed up Day 1, you saw two things: He put work in this summer, he applied himself, and then he’s trusting the coaching,” Sheppard said.

That may be the biggest reason Sheppard remains bullish about Rolder’s rookie year.

The former Michigan linebacker was not simply relying on instincts or college experience. He was beginning to absorb Detroit’s system and adapt to responsibilities that differed from what he handled with the Wolverines.

“What [we’re] asking him to do’s a tick different then the things he did at Michigan, and he’s met that challenge,” Sheppard said. “And I’ll tell you, that kid was getting better every day, each and every day.”

Rolder had already flashed during the offseason program, including an interception during minicamp, while competing for a role behind Detroit’s established linebackers. Special teams was also viewed as one of his clearest paths to early playing time.

The Lions Now Turn Their Attention to Rolder’s Recovery

The setback costs Rolder valuable repetitions, but Sheppard’s comments suggest the rookie had already done enough to remain part of Detroit’s plans.

“Hopefully, we have a tremendous athletic training room staff in there and they’ll try to get him back to speed as far as return to play as soon as possible.”

There is no need to rush him in early August.

The Lions need Rolder healthy enough to resume the progress he made throughout the spring and opening days of camp. His mental involvement should help prevent him from starting over once he returns.

That will be critical for a young linebacker trying to earn defensive snaps and a special-teams role during his first NFL season.

Bottom Line

Jimmy Rolder’s injury is an unwelcome interruption, not the end of his rookie opportunity.

Kelvin Sheppard believes Rolder can still contribute in 2026 because of the preparation, growth and coachability he displayed before leaving practice. The timetable remains uncertain, but Detroit’s defensive coordinator clearly expects the rookie to return and make an impact.

For Rolder, the assignment now is simple: stay engaged, attack the rehab and be ready when the door opens again.