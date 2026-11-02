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Detroit Lions Lose Rookie for Season as Dan Campbell Delivers Brutal Injury Updates

Jimmy Rolder season-ending injury
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The Detroit Lions picked up a massive 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but the injury news coming out of Allen Park on Monday afternoon was anything but encouraging.

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Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, with surgery potentially required.

And unfortunately, Rolder isn’t the only player dealing with an injury following Sunday’s physical NFC North showdown.

NFL: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jimmy Rolder Done for the Season

According to Monday’s injury update following Dan Campbell’s press conference, Rolder’s season is officially over, and the rookie linebacker could require surgery.

Rolder suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s victory over Minnesota, exiting on the same fourth-quarter play that resulted in Jack Campbell being transported to a local hospital.

The news is particularly disappointing for Rolder, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan who had been working to establish himself in Detroit’s defensive rotation.

The rookie had already dealt with hamstring trouble during training camp, making Monday’s announcement another frustrating setback in his first NFL season.

As we previously reported following Sunday’s victory, the Lions also lost several key defensive contributors against Minnesota.

Now, with Rolder unavailable for the remainder of the season, Detroit’s linebacker depth has taken another significant hit.

Dan Campbell Provides Updates on Five Other Injured Lions

Rolder’s season-ending injury was only part of Monday’s news.

Campbell also indicated that center Cade Mays (ankle), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), and return specialist Jacob Saylors are not expected to practice Wednesday.

Meanwhile, safety Brian Branch and defensive end DJ Wonnum must clear the NFL’s concussion protocol before returning to action.

The Lions’ official game recap detailed the numerous injuries Detroit suffered Sunday, including Reed’s departure after making a critical fourth-down pass breakup.

Although Mays, Reed, and Saylors are not expected to participate in Wednesday’s practice, Campbell did not rule them out for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Their availability will depend on how they progress throughout the week.

Lions Face Growing Injury Concerns Before Dolphins Game

The news comes as Detroit continues to await further information regarding All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell.

The organization announced Monday afternoon that preliminary indications regarding Jack’s condition are positive, although he remains at a local hospital and the team has not provided additional medical details.

Detroit’s injury situation is becoming increasingly concerning, particularly on defense, where several important contributors are now dealing with uncertain availability.

The Lions improved to 5-2 with Sunday’s victory and have established themselves as legitimate contenders in the NFC North.

But with Rolder officially lost for the season and several other players facing uncertain timelines, Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes suddenly have some difficult roster decisions ahead of them.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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