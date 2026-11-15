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Michigan WR JJ Buchanan Taken to Hospital Following Injury vs. Oregon

Michigan WR JJ Buchanan Taken to Hospital
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The Michigan Wolverines received concerning news following Saturday’s 31-7 loss to Oregon, and it involves one of their most important offensive players. Wide receiver JJ Buchanan was taken to the hospital after leaving the game in the first half, according to Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham.

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The update was reported by Alejandro Zúñiga of The Michigan Insider, who shared Whittingham’s comments following the game at Autzen Stadium. Unfortunately, the Michigan head coach did not have any additional information regarding Buchanan’s condition.

“Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham says receiver JJ Buchanan was taken to the hospital after exiting the game in the first half. He doesn’t have an update beyond that,” Zúñiga reported on X.

Buchanan was hurt early. Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reported that Buchanan came down hard on his shoulder while trying to high-point a third-down pass on Michigan’s second drive, was favoring the shoulder afterward, and broke down in tears as he hugged receivers coach Micah Simon on the sideline.

The team has not disclosed the nature of Buchanan’s injury, and there has been no confirmed update regarding his condition. Michigan has also not provided a timetable for his potential return.

JJ Buchanan Has Been One of Michigan’s Top Offensive Weapons

Buchanan’s departure is particularly concerning considering the role he has played in Michigan’s offense throughout the 2026 season. Entering Saturday’s matchup against Oregon, he led the Wolverines with 646 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions on 40 catches.

According to Michigan’s official game notes, Buchanan and fellow receiver Andrew Marsh were the only Wolverines with at least 40 receptions entering the contest. Buchanan also led the team with nine explosive offensive plays, highlighting his ability to make a difference downfield.

Michigan fans will certainly remember Buchanan’s dramatic 47-yard Hail Mary touchdown against Western Michigan in the season opener. His game-winning reception helped the Wolverines escape with a 13-12 victory and immediately established him as one of the team’s most dangerous playmakers.

Buchanan’s injury adds another concern for a Michigan offense that has struggled to find consistency throughout the season. The Wolverines entered Saturday’s contest already dealing with significant injuries along their offensive line, making the potential loss of their leading receiver especially difficult.

Michigan Awaits Further Update on Buchanan

Saturday’s loss dropped Michigan to 5-5 on the season, leaving the Wolverines still searching for the sixth victory needed to become bowl eligible. The team will return home to face UCLA on Nov. 21 before closing the regular season against Ohio State on Nov. 28.

However, the immediate concern is Buchanan’s health rather than his availability for Michigan’s remaining games. Until Whittingham or the university provides additional information, there is no way to determine the seriousness of his condition or how long he might be sidelined.

For now, Michigan fans will be hoping for encouraging news regarding one of the Wolverines’ most productive offensive players. We will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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