J.J. McCarthy’s 243 Yards Put Giants QB Job in Play

Down 24 points with just under 12 minutes left, the New York Giants pulled Jameis Winston and handed the fourth quarter to J.J. McCarthy. The former Michigan quarterback went 11-of-21 for 243 yards with a touchdown and an interception, led the Giants with 26 rushing yards and put together three scoring drives in a 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

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That is the kind of fourth quarter that changes a quarterback room. McCarthy’s 243 yards were the second-most fourth-quarter passing yards by a quarterback who did not start the game over the past 25 seasons, according to ESPN Research. Only Sage Rosenfels has more, with 249 for the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 of the 2007 season.

John Harbaugh Is Not Naming a Week 7 Starter Yet

Giants head coach John Harbaugh was asked who starts next week and refused to take the question. Harbaugh said, “Can’t answer that now. Game just ended 10 minutes ago.” He came back to it later in the same news conference: “Like I said, I can’t answer it now. It’s not even up for discussion or conversation right now.” He added that “all those things will be decided,” just “not 10 minutes after the game.”

Harbaugh described the spot McCarthy walked into as “desperation time” and “different than normal football.” New York plays at the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 25, then takes its bye in Week 8.

Jameis Winston’s Season Is the Other Half of the Call

Winston took the job in Week 2, after Jaxson Dart was lost for the regular season with a left knee injury. He won his first two starts and tied the Washington Commanders in Week 5, and Sunday was his first loss in four starts. On the season he has completed 90 of 158 passes, 57.0%, for 957 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Against the Saints he was 14-of-26 for 152 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions before Harbaugh went to the bench. None of that has cost the Giants the division yet. They are 3-2-1 and in first place in the NFC East.

Why the Giants Should Hand J.J. McCarthy the Start

New York gave up a 2027 fifth-round pick, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, to get McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings, who had taken him 10th overall in the 2024 draft after he led Michigan to the 2023 national title. That is a small price for a quarterback the Giants have now watched move an NFL offense. Detroit Sports Nation has tracked what that fourth quarter means for McCarthy’s place in Giants history.

The rest of the argument is the calendar. The bye falls in Week 8, so starting McCarthy in Houston would give him the game and then two weeks of first-team work before New York plays at Philadelphia on Nov. 8. Waiting spends another start on a quarterback the Giants have already watched for five games, in a division they currently lead. If the job is going to change hands this season, Week 7 is the clean place to do it.