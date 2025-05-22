J.J. McCarthy and Fiancée Katya Kuropas Make HUGE Announcement

TL;DR

Former Michigan quarterback and current Minnesota Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy just shared some major life news on Instagram—he and his fiancée, Katya Kuropas, are expecting their first child, a baby boy due in September.

A Special Announcement From Team McCarthy

In a sweet and scenic Instagram post, McCarthy and Kuropas stood beaming in an open field, with Katya showing off her baby bump. Her caption read:

“The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier 💙🍼”

McCarthy kept it simple in the comments with a heartfelt “🙏🏻🤍,” but it was clear that the two are overjoyed to begin this next chapter together.

Who Is Katya Kuropas?

Katya isn’t just McCarthy’s fiancée—she’s been by his side since high school, long before his rise to stardom at the University of Michigan and now in the NFL.

She’s been a constant supporter throughout his football journey, from his days as a five-star recruit to leading the Wolverines to a national title, and now as the future face of the Vikings franchise.

The two got engaged in 2024, and fans have long admired their bond and shared values.

From QB1 to Dad Mode

At just 22 years old, McCarthy is entering his second season in the NFL (though he was injured during his rookie campaign) while also preparing for fatherhood. Known for his poise and maturity beyond his years, it’s no surprise he’s handling both life-changing events with grace.

Support poured in from fans and former teammates—Zak Zinter commented “Newest QB coming soon… 🤍” and others chimed in with congrats and jokes like “JJ’s second son, Ryan Day being his first of course.”

Bottom Line

The McCarthy family is growing, and football fans everywhere are sending love to J.J. and Katya as they get ready to welcome their baby boy this fall. From high school sweethearts to soon-to-be parents, their story just keeps getting better.