J.J. McCarthy has been a member of the New York Giants for less than a week, but the former Michigan quarterback’s stay in New York might not necessarily be a long one.

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After the Minnesota Vikings traded McCarthy to the Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick, a new report suggests New York could eventually turn around and trade the former first-round selection again. The possibility isn’t expected to become relevant until the offseason, but it adds another fascinating chapter to what has already been a dramatic year for the former Wolverines star.

Giants Could Eventually Flip J.J. McCarthy

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, the Giants could explore trading McCarthy during the 2027 offseason, with a real chance New York recoups the fifth-round pick it just sent to Minnesota. New York acquired him following Jaxson Dart’s season-ending knee injury, but the organization still views Dart as its long-term quarterback.

That’s an important distinction when evaluating why New York made the trade in the first place. The Giants needed quarterback depth immediately after losing Dart, and giving up a fifth-round pick for a 23-year-old former No. 10 overall selection represented an intriguing gamble rather than necessarily a long-term commitment.

For now, Jameis Winston remains New York’s starting quarterback, with McCarthy expected to learn the offense behind him. What happens after this season could depend heavily on whether McCarthy gets an opportunity to play and what he does with it.

McCarthy Admits Vikings Trade Was a Shock

McCarthy also spoke publicly about Minnesota’s decision to trade him, admitting he didn’t see the move coming. His time with the Vikings ended quickly after the franchise once believed it had found its quarterback of the future.

Minnesota selected McCarthy 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft following his national championship season at Michigan. He missed his entire rookie year after suffering a knee injury before eventually starting 10 games in 2025, finishing 6-4 while completing 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, per the Vikings.

The Vikings changed direction this offseason after adding Kyler Murray, and McCarthy fell behind both Murray and Carson Wentz to third on the depth chart. Minnesota general manager Nolan Teasley said moving him for a fifth-round selection was ultimately what the organization believed was the “best path forward.”

McCarthy now gets another opportunity, even if it isn’t exactly the opportunity he envisioned when Minnesota drafted him.

Why Another J.J. McCarthy Trade Makes Sense

The Giants have something Minnesota no longer had: time to evaluate McCarthy without needing him to immediately become their franchise quarterback.

McCarthy remains under his rookie contract through 2027, and New York also inherited the decision on his fifth-year option. That gives the Giants an inexpensive opportunity to evaluate a quarterback who was considered one of the NFL’s more intriguing young prospects only a couple of years ago.

There is also potential value for New York if McCarthy impresses.

The Giants surrendered only a fifth-round pick to acquire him. If McCarthy gets onto the field, plays well and rebuilds some of the value he carried coming out of Michigan, New York could move him for more than it originally paid.

That’s where this situation gets interesting.

Dart isn’t going anywhere if his recovery proceeds as expected, meaning McCarthy could eventually become a luxury the Giants don’t need. A quarterback-needy team could then see a still-young former first-rounder as a more attractive option than what is available through free agency or the draft.

McCarthy’s NFL Story Keeps Getting Stranger

It’s remarkable how quickly McCarthy’s NFL trajectory has changed.

He went from national champion at Michigan to the No. 10 pick, then lost his entire rookie season to injury. He finally became Minnesota’s starter in 2025, went 6-4, lost his job the following offseason and was traded for a fifth-round pick less than three years after hearing his name called in the top 10.

Now he’s starting over with the Giants.

Whether New York becomes McCarthy’s second NFL home or simply the next stop remains to be seen. The Giants reportedly haven’t put him back on the trade block, and there is plenty of football to be played before any offseason decision needs to be made.

But considering how quickly everything has changed for McCarthy already, another trade suddenly isn’t difficult to imagine.

And for the former Michigan quarterback, that could eventually provide the thing he needs most:

A legitimate opportunity to start again.