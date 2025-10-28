Dan Campbell Shares Strong Words on J.J. McCarthy Prior to Matchup vs. Vikings

When the Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field this Sunday, all eyes will be on second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a familiar face to Michigan football fans and someone who has clearly caught Dan Campbell’s attention.

The Lions head coach spoke with reporters on Tuesday and didn’t hold back his praise for McCarthy, calling him a “winner” and highlighting the traits that make him stand out, even early in his NFL career.

Campbell on McCarthy’s Winning DNA

Campbell made it clear that while Detroit didn’t meet with McCarthy during the draft process, they still did their homework, and came away impressed.

“He’s a winner. That’s number one,” Campbell said as quoted by Justin Rogers. “The guy has won a ton of games. And he has played a pro-style offense with (Jim) Harbaugh at Michigan. I think those are two things that you don’t always find. …That, and I mentioned his athleticism. He’s mobile, he’s got a big arm, he’s a good decision maker. He’s like any other young quarterback. The more reps he gets, the better he’s going to get.”

That winning pedigree is no surprise to anyone who followed McCarthy’s college career. At Michigan, he helped lead the Wolverines to a national championship, showing not just talent but the calm and confidence Campbell values in quarterbacks.

Poise Beyond His Years

McCarthy’s NFL journey hasn’t been without bumps. After missing his rookie season with a knee injury and sitting out several games this year due to an ankle issue, he’s set to return against one of the NFC’s most physical defenses.

Campbell, though, sees no signs of hesitation or fear in the young signal-caller.

“You watch Chicago and what he did,” Campbell said. “Had it a little bit rough there early, throws the pick, and then all of a sudden, he comes rushing back, and you just see the poise and the confidence and his ability to overcome that and really lead them to a win. That’s impressive for a young guy. That kind of tells me all I need to know.”

That kind of resilience is exactly what Campbell preaches in Detroit, grit, composure, and accountability. It’s part of what makes McCarthy’s Week 9 return such an intriguing subplot for both Lions fans and Wolverine faithful alike.

A Familiar Challenge for Detroit’s Defense

While Campbell was full of respect for the former Michigan star, make no mistake, the Lions plan to test him. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will look to turn up the pressure, especially with Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill both healthy and generating consistent interior push.

McCarthy will face a defense ranked among the league’s best in sacks per game and designed to confuse young quarterbacks with disguised looks and late blitzes.

For Campbell, it’s less about facing a familiar face from Ann Arbor and more about doing what Detroit does best, make life difficult for whoever lines up under center.

“He’s a good player, man,” Campbell said with a grin. “He’s tough. But we’re going to make him earn it.”

The Bottom Line

Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Vikings brings an extra layer of intrigue, with J.J. McCarthy returning to the state where his football legend began. Dan Campbell’s respect for his poise and leadership is genuine, but when the game starts, expect Detroit to turn that admiration into aggression.

Ford Field will be loud, the Lions will be relentless, and McCarthy will get his first true test against a team that knows a thing or two about grit.