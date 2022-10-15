JJ McCarthy explains when he knew Michigan’s running game would dominate Penn State

Heading into Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, many believed that for the Wolverines to win, quarterback JJ McCarthy would have to lead the way.

That was not the case at all as McCarthy was able to sit back and enjoy the show for the most part, as the Wolverines rushed the ball for a whopping 418 yards against what had been one of the top rushing defenses in the nation.

When did JJ McCarthy know Michigan was going to dominate on the ground?

Following the game, JJ McCarthy spoke to the media and he explained when he knew the Wolverines’ rushing attack would dominate the Penn State defense.

From the jump. From the first drive. From the jump. I mean, just the way they were moving them off the ball and they weren’t showing us anything we haven’t seen before. And I mean, the way these guys are running the ball right away and the way the offensive line was blocking. I just knew it was gonna be a dogfight till the end with the trenches and yeah, our guys pulled out in front for sure. Via Alejandro Zuniga – The Michigan Insider

McCarthy is happy Donovan Edwards is on his team

Early in the third quarter, sophomore running back Donovan Edwards busted off a 67-yard touchdown run and JJ McCarthy is happy he is on his team.

Yeah, just seeing the gap open up like it did and knowing what he can do running the ball in his hands with his speed. I knew it was gonna be a big game, but his cut at the end was just crazy. And that’s just the special player he is and I’m happy he’s on my team for sure.

