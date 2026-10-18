Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy delivered one of the most remarkable fourth-quarter performances of the NFL season Sunday afternoon. And although his New York Giants ultimately fell 34-27 to the New Orleans Saints, McCarthy accomplished something no Giants backup quarterback had done in 65 years.

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McCarthy replaced struggling starter Jameis Winston with approximately 11 minutes remaining in the game and New York trailing 34-10. What followed was a furious comeback attempt that saw the former Michigan national champion throw for 243 yards in less than one quarter of football, nearly engineering an improbable comeback.

According to a historical statistic shared by NFL researcher Josh Dubow, McCarthy’s 243 passing yards were the most by a Giants quarterback who did not start a game since Y.A. Tittle threw for 315 yards against Washington on October 1, 1961.

That’s some pretty impressive company for a quarterback whose NFL career appeared to be heading in the wrong direction just a few weeks ago.

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) is shown on the sideline, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

J.J. McCarthy Sparks Incredible Giants Comeback

The Giants appeared completely finished when McCarthy entered the game, having fallen behind by 24 points in the fourth quarter. Winston had struggled to generate consistent offense, throwing two interceptions before New York turned to the former first-round pick.

McCarthy’s first drive ended in an interception, but he quickly gave the offense new life, pushing the ball downfield and helping the Giants score 17 unanswered points. According to the official box score, McCarthy completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while also adding 26 rushing yards.

The Giants eventually pulled within 34-27 and had one final chance to tie the game. However, their last possession ended on downs at the New Orleans 14-yard line with 12 seconds remaining.

Despite the defeat, McCarthy’s performance completely changed the conversation surrounding New York’s quarterback situation.

McCarthy’s Historic Performance Comes After Vikings Trade

McCarthy’s impressive showing is particularly noteworthy considering how dramatically his NFL career has changed since leaving Michigan.

The Minnesota Vikings selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, hoping he would become their franchise quarterback. However, injuries and inconsistent performances eventually led Minnesota to move in another direction.

As we previously reported, the Vikings traded McCarthy to the Giants on September 28 in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

The move gave McCarthy a fresh start, although Winston remained New York’s starting quarterback. McCarthy even received a new jersey number after arriving in New York, trading his familiar No. 9 for No. 18.

Sunday’s performance could represent another turning point in his young professional career.

Has J.J. McCarthy Earned a Shot to Start?

The Giants now face an interesting decision after watching their offense come alive with McCarthy behind center. While Winston began the afternoon as the starter, the difference in production after the quarterback change was impossible to ignore.

According to Sunday’s game report, McCarthy nearly brought New York back from a seemingly insurmountable deficit before the Saints escaped with the victory.

For McCarthy, the performance doesn’t guarantee he’ll become New York’s starting quarterback moving forward. But it certainly gives the coaching staff something to think about heading into its next game.

McCarthy didn’t complete the comeback, but he did deliver a Giants performance not seen from a non-starting quarterback since 1961. And after everything he’s experienced since leaving Michigan, Sunday may have been his strongest argument yet that he deserves another opportunity to start in the NFL.