Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Returns From Hip Scare

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy was making his second consecutive start for the New York Giants on Sunday, and it nearly ended early in Philadelphia. With 12:02 left in the third quarter and the Giants trailing 8-6, McCarthy ran for three yards and Eagles linebacker Zack Baun caught him from behind. He left with a hip injury, and Jameis Winston came on in relief.

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The Giants listed McCarthy as questionable to return after he exited the game. He spent the drive in the locker room, tossing a football to keep warm while Winston worked, and he was back under center on New York’s next possession. Baun hurt his back on the same play and was ruled questionable himself.

New York Giants quarterback JJ McCarthy, is shown during pregame practice, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

J.J. McCarthy Credits the Giants Training Staff

After New York’s 19-11 win, McCarthy handed the credit for the quick turnaround to the people who patched him up. “I can’t thank the training staff enough for helping me get back on the field as fast as possible,” he said.

Giants coach John Harbaugh liked what the return said about his quarterback. “That’s big to fight through that kind of thing, fight through an injury, go back in, take care of it, get back out there,” Harbaugh said.

McCarthy’s Day Before and After the Hip Injury

McCarthy finished 12-of-19 for 127 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, and he ran four times for 22 yards. His longest carry, an 11-yarder, came after he returned. He was sacked five times. Winston went 6-of-8 for 71 yards in relief and threw the game’s lone touchdown, to Isaiah Likely, which put New York ahead 13-8 in the third quarter.

Giants Host Washington on a Short Week

New York hosts the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, a three-day turnaround. The Giants are 5-2-1 and lead the NFC East; Washington is 2-5-1. McCarthy said afterward that the hip was feeling good and that he would do his best to be ready for Thursday. A short week leaves a hip very little time to settle down, and if it holds him out, Winston would most likely get the start.