Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Exits Giants Game With Injury

On first-and-10 from the New York Giants‘ own 27-yard line in the third quarter, J.J. McCarthy ran left end for a three-yard gain, and he was hurt on the play. ESPN’s play-by-play lists McCarthy as injured on the run, which Eagles linebacker Zack Baun stopped at the Giants’ 30. Jameis Winston replaced him.
Video posted on X showed the former Michigan Wolverines quarterback on the sideline before he walked to the locker room.
J.J. McCarthy Leaves With the Giants Trailing
McCarthy came out with the Giants down 8-6. When he left he had completed 9 of 13 passes for 101 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, and he had run three times for 11 yards, per the box score. He was listed as questionable with a hip injury.
McCarthy Returns to Open the Fourth Quarter
McCarthy was back under center to start the fourth quarter. Winston went 6 of 8 for 71 yards in relief, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely at the 2:25 mark of the third quarter that, with the extra point, put New York ahead 13-8.