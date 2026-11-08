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Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Exits Giants Game With Injury

Breaking news: Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Exits Giants Game With Injury
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On first-and-10 from the New York Giants‘ own 27-yard line in the third quarter, J.J. McCarthy ran left end for a three-yard gain, and he was hurt on the play. ESPN’s play-by-play lists McCarthy as injured on the run, which Eagles linebacker Zack Baun stopped at the Giants’ 30. Jameis Winston replaced him.

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Video posted on X showed the former Michigan Wolverines quarterback on the sideline before he walked to the locker room.

J.J. McCarthy Leaves With the Giants Trailing

McCarthy came out with the Giants down 8-6. When he left he had completed 9 of 13 passes for 101 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, and he had run three times for 11 yards, per the box score. He was listed as questionable with a hip injury.

McCarthy Returns to Open the Fourth Quarter

McCarthy was back under center to start the fourth quarter. Winston went 6 of 8 for 71 yards in relief, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely at the 2:25 mark of the third quarter that, with the extra point, put New York ahead 13-8.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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