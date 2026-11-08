Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Exits Giants Game With Injury

On first-and-10 from the New York Giants‘ own 27-yard line in the third quarter, J.J. McCarthy ran left end for a three-yard gain, and he was hurt on the play. ESPN’s play-by-play lists McCarthy as injured on the run, which Eagles linebacker Zack Baun stopped at the Giants’ 30. Jameis Winston replaced him.

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Video posted on X showed the former Michigan Wolverines quarterback on the sideline before he walked to the locker room.

#Giants QB JJ McCarthy took a massive hit directly to his throwing shoulder and he's out of the game and now in the locker room.



He tried throwing on the sideline… and it didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/qpNXjKwWGw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2026

J.J. McCarthy Leaves With the Giants Trailing

McCarthy came out with the Giants down 8-6. When he left he had completed 9 of 13 passes for 101 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, and he had run three times for 11 yards, per the box score. He was listed as questionable with a hip injury.

McCarthy Returns to Open the Fourth Quarter

McCarthy was back under center to start the fourth quarter. Winston went 6 of 8 for 71 yards in relief, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely at the 2:25 mark of the third quarter that, with the extra point, put New York ahead 13-8.